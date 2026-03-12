‘Subedaar’ is most-watched Indian ‘Original’ movie in its opening weekend

‘Prime Video’ announced the record-breaking performance of its latest Prime Original Hindi movie, ‘Subedaar’, which premiered worldwide on March 5 and trended in the ‘Top 10’ on ‘Prime Video’ across 31 countries during the opening weekend, highlighting the growing global reach of Indian storytelling. The emotionally charged action drama became the most-watched Indian Original movie on the service in its opening weekend.

In India, during its launch window on the service, ‘Subedaar’ garnered record viewership across 91 per cent of the country’s pin codes, underscoring its strong resonance with audiences. The film’s performance underscores the increasing appetite for compelling, rooted Indian stories that blend powerful storytelling with high-octane action, further reinforcing Prime Video’s position as the home for bold, character-driven Indian stories that resonate with audiences in India and around the world.

“Subedaar’s success is a reflection of the growing scale and global resonance of Indian storytelling. We are delighted that it has become the most-watched Indian original movie on the service. The film’s emotionally rooted portrayal of a soldier confronting his toughest battles beyond the battlefield has struck a chord. Anil Kapoor delivers an acting masterclass, while Suresh Triveni’s solid direction and great performances from the ensemble cast have resulted in love and appreciation from customers across the world,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video, India’.