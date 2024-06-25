‘Stree 2’ Teaser: Shraddha and Rajkummar’s horror-comedy looks promising

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy ‘Stree’ is generating buzz among fans. Recently, the makers released a much-awaited teaser of ‘Stree 2’ in theatres with ‘Munjya’, which is now finally out on social media for everyone.

The teaser begins with the lead star Rajkummar Rao and others pouring milk on the statue of ‘Stree’. There is chaos in the village as they keep saying ‘Stree wapas aa gaye’. It also gives a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor as ‘stree’. Surprisingly, Tamannaah Bhatia is also seen in the teaser.

The film features the original cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Going by the teaser, the sequel has returned with her chilling shriek, targeting men once again. Rajkummar Rao, along with his friends and Shraddha, are set to captivate fans once more with their chemistry.

Taking to his ‘Instagram’ handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns to this Independence Day on August 15!”

The horror comedy will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer ‘Vedaa’ at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor took to her ‘Instagram’ handle to announce that the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead, will hit theatres on Independence Day this year, that is, August 15.