‘Stree 2’ passes Animal’s Hindi record with Rs 502 crore

Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ is on a roll at the box office. Set to complete its third week in cinemas, the horror comedy film is poised to break the box office records of Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. According to early estimates, industry tracking website ‘Sacnilk’ suggests that ‘Stree 2’ raked in Rs 5 crore on day 22 in cinemas, taking its net India collection to Rs 502.9 crore. ‘Stree 2’ debuted on Independence Day, along with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-starrer ‘Vedaa’.

While a drop in collections was inevitable, with no new Hindi films releasing this weekend, ‘Stree 2’ is expected to witness an uptick over the weekend. The film has already grossed Rs 593 crore in India and crossed the Rs 750 crore mark globally. ‘Gadar 2’, by the end of its third week in cinemas had earned Rs 482.45 crore. ‘Pathaan’, on the other hand, had earned Rs 505.85 crore in the same time frame. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ended its run with around Rs 543 crore. On Thursday, ‘Stree 2’ managed to overtake Animal’s Rs 502 crore Hindi collections. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer concluded its domestic run with over Rs 550 crore.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to ‘X’ to give a shoutout to the film’s performance. He wrote, “‘Stree 2’ continues to surprise with each passing day. The strong weekday trends - particularly in week 3 - have been truly eye-opening. The open run –-with no major release/s - is also proving to be an advantage.”