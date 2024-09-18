‘Stree 2’ is the highest grossing Hindi movie ever

‘Stree 2’ has broken all records to become the highest-grossing film of all time in India, as per its makers. The film, with a collection of Rs 586 crore net domestically, has surpassed the lifetime Indian collection of ‘Jawan’ (Rs 582.31 crore) to top the list of highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, the official ‘Instagram’ handle of ‘Maddock Films’ announced by sharing a special poster.

They claimed: “Stree proved it. The film has become India’s highest-grossing Hindi film of all time! We thank all fans for creating this history with us.” The film, released on 15 August, is still running in cinemas. The horror-comedy, on its 34th day (Tuesday), earned Rs 2.5 crore, about four times more than Kareena Kapoor’s latest release, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ that came out this Friday.

Although the makers are claiming the film to have become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office, ‘Sacnilk’ reported ‘Jawan’ is still ahead of ‘Stree 2’, claiming the horror-comedy’s collection stands at just Rs 560.38 crore, around Rs 22 crore less than the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film. On the other hand, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official ‘X’ handle to claim the film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to Rs 586 crore.

According to ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has earned Rs 798.75 crore net worldwide. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and others.