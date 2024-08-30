‘Stree 2’ is now among the top 10 Hindi movies in history

‘Stree 2’ has been on a record-breaking roll at the box office and is now among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The horror comedy, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, was released in cinemas on August 15. After completing two weeks in cinemas, the film has raked in a massive Rs 432.8 crore net at the domestic box office.

According to the industry tracking website ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Stree 2’, directed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik, earned Rs 8.25 crore on Thursday, registering its lowest single-day earnings since its release on August 15. While the earnings of the film are diminishing every day, the film’s overall business has been gold. The film has also crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has emerged as one of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time.

On Thursday, the movie observed 16.50 percent overall Hindi occupancy, with most people catching the film’s night show. In Mumbai, where there were 1085 shows, the film witnessed an occupancy of 17 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy observed was 17 percent for 1229 shows. Globally, the film crossed the Rs 630 crore mark earlier this week, on Tuesday. While its earnings are expected to fall further as the week goes by, ‘Stree 2’ is expected to smoothly enter its third weekend in cinemas.

‘Stree 2’ has already surpassed the box office records of ‘KGF Chapters 1 and 2’.