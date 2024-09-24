'Stree 2' becomes first Hindi film to enter Rs 600 crore-club at box office: makers

New Delhi: Blockbuster horror comedy "Stree 2" has emerged as the first-ever Hindi film to cross the Rs 600 crore-mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.

According to production house ‘Maddock Films’, the movie has earned Rs 604.22 crore net at the ticket window in India since its August 15 release.

In an ‘X’ post, the banner said "Stree 2", directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, has grossed Rs 713 crore at home.

"'Stree 2' inaugurates the ‘Rs 600-cr club’, becoming the first-ever Hindi film to reach this milestone! Thank you for your unwavering love and support (sic)" ‘Maddock Films’ said in an X post.

Last week, the film surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's "Jawan", which held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 582 crore net in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website ‘Sacnilk’.

"Stree 2", a follow-up to 2018's "Stree", stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is a sequel to the 2018's release "Stree" and the franchise is a part of the ‘Maddock’ horror universe comprising films like "Bhediya" and "Munjya".