Stranger Things’s creators answer burning questions after the finale

The curtain has finally closed on ‘Stranger Things’, with the final episode now available for streaming on ‘Netflix’. The journey that started 10 years and five seasons ago has finally finished and creators Matt and Ross Duffer are currently at the top of the world. In a recent interview, the brothers addressed the reaction they received from the fans after the finale aired. They also answered some questions about the future of Hawkins and whether the beloved gang is actually gone for good.

While talking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the brothers were asked about the reactions that they have received from the fans and if they are satisfied with what they have heard so far. Ross answered, “We’re feeling really good. We’ve done premieres, but of course, that’s not filled with just fans of the show. So, to see them respond the way they did was such a great ending to the story for us.”

They were then asked about Eleven’s ultimate sacrifice at the end of the show to protect her friends from any further threats. Matt said, “We came up with Eleven 10 years ago; we’ve been working with Millie for 10 years. So, we’re very protective of her. It was really hard. I know we get hit for not killing more people, but Ross and I love these characters and these actors so much. It just felt like such a courageous and brave thing for her to do.”

“She’s preventing what happened to her. What Hopper’s describing is all real and it happened to her and it happened to Kali. That’s why when Harper’s giving that speech, you see how in pain she is and why Kali has become the way she’s become, because of what she went through as a child. And Eleven wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to any other kid,” he added.

The creators said that they don’t want to comment on whether they believe that Eleven’s still out there somewhere, because it would take away from the mystery of it. “The characters don’t know because they can’t know and the audience can’t know, because then it puts Eleven in danger and her sacrifice was for nothing. So, there’s a point in not knowing. The boys obviously choose to believe. I’m not sure what the majority of people are thinking, but dipping my toes a little bit into social media, it seems like people are choosing to believe and are going the Mike Wheeler route,” said Matt.

Talking about a potential spinoff, Matt said, “I mean, I guess a sequel could be about a midlife crisis. I don’t know how that would read as anything but a gross cash grab to me. I wish I could talk a little bit more about the spinoff, but I’m not allowed to yet. But Ross and I are really excited about exploring new characters and a new mythology, but are still very much interested in telling a story in the spirit of ‘Stranger Things’.”