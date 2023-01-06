'Stranger Things' fame Noah Schnapp reveals he is gay

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Noah Schnapp, best known for playing closeted homosexual teenager Will Byers on the sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, came out as gay in real life.

The actor shared the news by posting a video on his ‘TikTok’ account.

In the video, Schnapp, 18, can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will Byers than I thought.”

The sexual orientation of his ‘Stranger Things’ character has always been a subject of discussion among the show’s loyal fanbase.

In July, following the debut of the final two episodes of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, Schnapp confirmed to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’ that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard in the series.