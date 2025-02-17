Storytelling has always fascinated me: Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav recently shared his aspirations to transition into filmmaking.

Reflecting on his passion for the craft, the actor expressed a deep connection to the creative world behind the camera, revealing that it has always been a natural draw for him.

Speaking about his filmmaking ambitions, Adarsh shared, “Storytelling has always fascinated me, not just as an actor but as a creative force in its entirety. I’ve always been drawn to the world behind the camera - the process of building a narrative, shaping characters and visually bringing emotions to life. My desire has always been to explore all aspects of creative arts and directing is a natural step in that journey. I want to explore all avenues of acting first and direction I feel will be a natural course.”

Gourav was mostly seen in the film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, where he played the role of real-life inspiration Nasir Shaikh.

Talking about the film, the actor mentioned, “Working on ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has been an eye-opening experience. Nasir Shaikh’s story is one of sheer passion and determination - he creates cinema with minimal resources but maximum heart. Watching how he navigates filmmaking, with limited budgets, local actors and raw talent, has been incredibly inspiring. It reminded me that cinema is not just about grand sets and massive productions. At its core, it’s about storytelling and the emotions it evokes.”

“This film has definitely pivoted my curiosity about filmmaking in its purest form. I see myself eventually stepping into direction in the future. Acting has given me a deep understanding of character, emotions and performance and I hope to use that knowledge when I transition into directing. For now, I’m focused on honing my craft as an actor, but the idea of directing is always at the back of my mind. I know that when the time is right, I will take that leap,” the ‘White Tiger’ star further mentioned.