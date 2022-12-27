'Story of Things' To Stream On SonyLIV On January 6

Mumbai: SonyLIV's upcoming Tamil anthology series "Story of Things" will premiere on January 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

George K Antoney has created, written and directed the five-episode series, which explores human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal, a press release stated.

Produced by 'Chutzpah Films', the show features an ensemble cast of Aditi Balan, Archana K, Bharath Niwas, Gautami Tadimalla, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Siddique KM, Vinoth Kishan and Anshita Anand.

Antoney said as a storyteller, he has always been intrigued and fascinated by fantasy ideas.

" 'Story of Things' is such an idea that I have been toying with for some time. I have personally noticed that we humans have special relationships and equations with the things that we own or the things that surround us and I felt the need to tell such human stories using these things as a metaphor," the filmmaker said.

"Story of Things" is creative produced by Hari Prasad Uday.