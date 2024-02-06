Stop pointing out nepotism: Mrunal Thakur

A video of Mrunal Thakur talking about her experience with the media preferring a ‘star kid’ over her in an interview very recently went viral on social media. In the video, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star could be seen talking about how it’s not the star kids who are to blame for nepotism in Bollywood but the audience and the media.

In the video, Mrunal could be seen giving media bytes, where she said, “Let’s begin with media. For example, we don’t have Ananya and Janhvi, unfortunately. But I have to say something. It’s not their fault. They are star kids. It’s we, as common people, who are so intrigued to know what’s going on in their lives.”

Mrunal also revealed that at one of the awards nights where she won the ‘Best Actress Critics’ award, the media left her interview halfway and ran behind Janhvi Kapoor, who had won the award in a different category. She shared, “I will give you one simple example. At an awards night, an interview session was happening. I was in the middle of an interview and the media ran behind the star kid. Now tell me! I was awarded as the best actor-critic, the same as Janhvi being awarded the same night. I wasn’t even handed the speech.” Reportedly, the video is from Mrunal’s appearance at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2019.

She also urged people to stop pointing fingers at the star kids and requested the media reflect on their actions and discourse on the nepotism debate. “I am not saying that I am jealous or something. I am saying that it’s not their fault. So, stop pointing out nepotism. It also depends on the audience and the media, especially,” she said.

On the work front, Mrunal, who moved to act in films after leaving a successful acting career in television serials, made her feature film debut in 2019 with ‘Love Sonia’. She recently received a lot of love and appreciation for her films like ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Hi Nanna’ and others. Mrunal will next be seen in ‘Family Star’ along with Vijay Devarakonda.