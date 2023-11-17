Sting, Jonas Brothers to perform at ‘Lollapalooza India 2024’

Mumbai: Music aficionados are in for a treat as legendary singer Sting as well as popular bands ‘Jonas Brothers’ and ‘OneRepublic’ are set to perform at ‘Lollapalooza India’ in 2024.

The organisers on Friday unveiled the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the two-day festival in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28.

“Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more,” the organisers said.

The festival will also feature gigs by American popstar Halsey, English alternative rock band ‘Keane’, Ari Staprans Leff aka Lauv, British electronic music project ‘Jungle’, Rock duo Royal Blood and hip-hop rapper ‘JPEGMAFIA’.

Anoushka Shankar is also part of the international line-up of artists for the festival.