'Still can't believe I was out promoting ‘Heeramandi’ in full bloom'

Richa Chadha, currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, amused her fans and followers by actively promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series, ‘Heeramandi’, when she was seven months pregnant. Richa and her husband, Ali Fazal, announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and the actor is due in July. ‘Heeramandi’, which premiered on OTT on May 1, has received critical acclaim, with Richa Chadha making a significant impact despite her brief role in the eight-part series.

In a recent ‘Instagram’ post, Richa reflected on the experience of promoting the show a month ago, managing her ability to engage with the media and fans during her advanced stage of pregnancy.

Richa shared her excitement about meeting her co-stars, including Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Sanjeeda Sheikh, during the promotional events. She also expressed her delight at encountering the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, humorously comparing it to a rare tiger sighting in Ranthambore.

In her heartfelt ‘Instagram’ post, Richa shared several unseen images and wrote, “Exactly a month ago, we had a meet and greet with the media to celebrate the success of ‘Heeramandi’ on ‘Netflix’! Was fun to meet all the co-stars, but the chief guest was, of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was indeed a sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore!”

“There’s a special story about this day, for which I am grateful to my team and I will make a reel about it tomorrow. Still can’t believe I was out promoting in full bloom when in the seventh month, haha!” she added.