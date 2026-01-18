Steve Coogan joins HBO’s dark comedy series ‘White Lotus 4’

Los Angeles: Steve Coogan became the latest addition to the star cast of the fourth season of HBO’s dark comedy series ‘White Lotus’.

Alongside Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards will also be joining the show, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

The roles of the characters are being kept under wraps.

Created by Mike White, who also serves as writer, director and showrunner on the show, the first season of ‘White Lotus’ was released in 2021 and received a positive response, which led to the release of two more seasons in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

The series revolves around wealthy guests and the overworked staff at a luxurious, fictional White Lotus resort chain, exploring themes of wealth, power and class disparity. The upcoming season will also feature Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. It is executive produced by David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Besides ‘White Lotus’, Coogan will also feature in Michael Cera’s directorial debut ‘Love Is Not the Answer’. The film also stars Pamela Anderson and Shirley Henderson.