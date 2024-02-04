Sterling K. Brown is sure about Robert Downey Jr will win the Oscar

Los Angeles: Sterling K Brown is happy to be nominated for the Oscar in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ category, but the ‘American Fiction’ star said that Robert Downey Jr will win the trophy for ‘Oppenheimer’ at the upcoming awards.

Brown has secured an Oscar nod for his turn as Clifford Ellison in ‘American Fiction’, directed by Cord Jefferson and Downey Jr is nominated for his career-defining turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.

Other nominees in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ category are Robert De Niro (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’), Ryan Gosling (‘Barbie’) and Mark Ruffalo (‘Poor Things’). During an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Brown said that he knows he won’t win and he’s ‘totally fine with it’.

“I’m telling you. Robert Downey Jr is going to win and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love. The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him, Robert De Niro and Ryan Gosling and Ruffalo. I’m just happy to be in the room,” the multiple Emmy winner said. This is Brown’s first-ever Academy Award nomination.

The actor also said that he believes Colman Domingo will win the Oscar for ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for his turn as Bayard Rustin in ‘Rustin’.