Sterling K Brown, Dan Fogelman reunite for a new Hulu drama series

Los Angeles: "This Is Us" team of actor Sterling K Brown and creator Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a new drama series from streamer ‘Hulu’.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, ‘Hulu’ has handed a series order for the project, which is currently untitled.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the show is being touted as a thriller which would see Brown playing the role of the head of security for a former president.

Fogelman will pen the series and also executive produce through ‘Rhode Island Avenue Productions’ along with Jess Rosenthal.

Brown and John Hoberg will executive produce as well. The series is backed by ‘20th Television’.

Fogelman and Brown earlier collaborated for critically acclaimed NBC family drama show "This Is Us", in which Brown starred as Randall Pearson throughout the show’s six-season run.