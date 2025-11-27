Stepping back into Jatil Yadav is like reconnecting with a part of myself: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The upcoming crime thriller ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ is all set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said returning as Jatil Yadav feels like revisiting a part of myself that never left.

“Returning as Jatil Yadav feels like revisiting a part of myself that never left. This film takes him to places he's never been, emotionally and morally. To see it premiere at IFFI before it reaches audiences worldwide on ‘Netflix’ is truly special,” said Siddiqui.

The film will gear up for its global release on ‘Netflix’ on December 19.

Set in Kanpur, the story begins when the affluent and well-known Bansal family from the heart of Uttar Pradesh is found brutally murdered in their mansion. Jatil Yadav is drawn into a web of power, deception, blind faith and long-buried secrets, where every suspect hides a motive and every revelation peels back another layer of darkness.

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film returns to the universe first introduced in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’. The sequel is produced by RSVP and ‘MacGuffin Pictures’. The film boasts a powerful ensemble featuring Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Deepti Naval, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy, Ila Arun, Sanjay Kapoor and Akhilendra Mishra.

“With ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’, we’ve gone deeper into the world we built with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’. This film explores the price of truth and the corruption of conscience, with the stakes higher than ever as Jatil now has to unravel a mass murder,” said the director.

Speaking about the IFFI premiere, Trehan added, “IFFI has always been a space that celebrates authentic storytelling and it’s an honour for our film to have its first screening here. This story is darker, more introspective and far more personal. It’s an edge-of-the-seat whodunit, about battling mysticism and influence to uncover the truth.”