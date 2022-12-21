Step Up: High Water's S3 Set To Premiere On Lionsgate Play In India

Mumbai: The third season of the American drama series "Step Up: High Water" will stream exclusively on 'Lionsgate Play' in India from December 30, the digital platform said on Wednesday.

Based on the cult film franchise "Step Up", the show follows the drama, scandalous romance and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.

Created by Holly Sorensen, the series follows Sage Odom (singer-songwriter Ne-Yo), the founder of an Atlanta performing-arts school.

Dawn Wilkinson, who directed five of the season's 10 episodes, said the storylines in "Step Up: High Water" are not only socially relevant but also entertaining.

"I've always felt like that is the best way of storytelling. You want the audience to be on the journey with the characters; to have empathy for the situations that the characters are in. That's the best we can do as storytellers - create that empathy and communicate a world that may not be familiar and make it something that people can relate to and understand," Wilkinson said in a statement.

Christina Milian, Keiynan Lonsdale, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Kendra Oyesanya, Faizon Love, Tricia Helfer D A, Terayle Hill, Rebbi Rosie and Enrique Murciano are also part of the cast ensemble.