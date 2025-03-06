Staying true to myself is the key to long-term success: Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra recently opened up about the philosophy that has followed through her journey in the world of acting and said that she has never sold her soul or compromised her ethics to make it big.

“I have always believed that staying true to myself is the key to long-term success. I never sold my soul or compromised my ethics to make it big. For me, my journey has always been about being proud of the choices I make,” she said.

However, it’s not just about fame for the actress. “It’s not just about the fame or the spotlight; it’s about being able to sleep peacefully at night knowing I haven’t betrayed my values. That’s what keeps me grounded, no matter how challenging or glamorous the industry might be,” she added.

From her portrayal in the web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ to her performances in projects like ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, Kritika made it clear that she prioritises substance over the surface-level appeal.

“I don’t want to chase trends or conform to the pressures of the industry. I want my body of work to reflect my beliefs, my taste and my growth. The roles I pick are an extension of who I am. For me, it’s about telling stories that resonate with people and leave a lasting impression,” she added.

On the work front, Kritika will next be seen in ‘Matka King’. It delves into the intricate world of ‘Matka’ gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the ‘Matka King’.