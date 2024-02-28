Started my career by playing negative characters: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ movie, expressed gratitude to his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his capability to essay negative roles. Arjun recently shared his first look at the film. In the poster, he was seen drenched in blood and clad in black attire.

Talking about his inspiration and thanking Rohit Shetty for the opportunity, Arjun said, “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Aurungzeb’. After all these years, here I am, playing a villain in ‘Singham Again’! While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play flawed characters, now I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved ‘Cop Universe’ film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way.”

“Both of these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in ‘Singham Again’,” he added.

The actor also revealed how excited he is to play the villain in Rohit Shetty’s film, as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too. Arjun stated, “I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an archenemy of the cops in ‘Singham Again’ was a thrilling opportunity for me.”

“As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of ‘Singham Again’. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with ‘Singham Again’,” he continued.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. ‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.