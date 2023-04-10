Stardom itself doesn’t last long, says Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has been at it for the last 28 years, starring in leading parts, multi-starrers and now, web shows. However, there was a period in between when he had to sit at home as he was not getting the parts, he had envisioned himself doing.

Speaking to a leading media house, the actor said that he too was a star once, but stardom itself doesn’t last long. An actor, who wishes for longevity, has to constantly adapt and re-adapt himself according to changing times, something which Bobby ultimately ended up doing.

“I knew that if I fell, my parents would always be the cushion. But the fall hurt no matter how much cushion they gave me. As an individual guy, I had to stand up. No one can make or break you. Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once and it died; it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential and the capabilities, but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work that didn’t work for me, so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor,” he said.

Bobby added that people are selfish, so he did whatever he could to make himself more appealing, both work and fitness-wise.

“Human beings are selfish. There is a time when everybody wants you and there will be a time when nobody wants you. I have been through that and I gave up. I fought back and I realised that I have to make people want me. How do I do that? By having positive energy. Everyone needs to try to keep that positive energy. It is very difficult to do that, but I have been through it,” the actor signed off.

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in the acclaimed feature ‘Love Hostel’, is now looking forward to the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Animal’.