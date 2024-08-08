The Bengali film industry turned out in full force for the launch of veteran filmmaker Prabhat Roy’s autobiography, ‘Clapstick’. The book chronicles his journey from Barrackpore to his early struggles in Mumbai and his return to Tollywood where he created blockbusters like ‘Shwet Paatharer Thala’, ‘Lathi’ and ‘Joddha’. The event was a star-studded affair with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Soham Chakraborty, Sachin Pilgaonkar and politician Debasish Kumar in attendance. Roy’s daughter, Ekta Bhattacharya, has also co-authored the autobiography.