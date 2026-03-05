Star power at Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception

After their uber-luxurious but highly intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted their wedding reception on Wednesday in Hyderabad.





The who’s who of the South Indian film industry, from Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nani, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar and R Sarathkumar to Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mishra were in attendance. Since the wedding of the actors, their traditional outfits have won the hearts of the netizens. At their reception, too, the star couple were seen representing their culture and tradition through their attire.





While the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor opted for a white silk ‘veshti’, Rashmika wore a red Mysore silk saree and completed the look with heavy gold jewellery. Before posing for the paparazzi, Vijay said, “Today we hope to finish the celebrations and go underground quietly.”





Meanwhile, the newly married actors are soon to start shooting for their new film ‘Ranabaali’ from March 12. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is a period action drama set in colonial India. This is the third time the actors will be sharing the screen together after ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.