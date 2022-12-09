SS Rajamouli's RRR Gets A Major Boost In Hopes For Oscar

In a major boost for its Oscar hopes, director SS Rajamouli's historical epic 'RRR' has been named one of the year's 10 best films by the 'National Board of Review'. The NBR's annual awards are seen as an accurate predictor of Oscars' success.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'RRR' became a cult hit in the West after landing on streaming earlier this year. The film was a big box office success in India but wasn't selected as the country's official entry to the Academy Awards. However, in recent months, 'RRR' has emerged as something of a frontrunner thanks to a concentrated campaign with Rajamouli as its face.

All but three films that topped the NBR's annual top 10 list have failed to secure a 'Best Picture' nod at the Oscars. This year's best film, according to the organisation, is the action sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick', directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The other major winners that made this list are 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'The Fabelmans' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. While Steven Spielberg is named 'Best Director' for 'The Fabelmans', Colin Farrell is the 'Best Actor' for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and Michelle Yeoh is the 'Best Actress' for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.