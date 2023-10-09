SRK’s security cover raised to Y+ category

Shah Rukh Khan’s security was increased after he complained about allegedly receiving death threats. As per news agency ANI, the Maharashtra government increased the actor’s security to the Y+ category.

Quoting the Maharashtra Police, ANI reported that Shah Rukh gave a written complaint to the state government. He claimed that he had been receiving death threat calls after the release of his films ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’.

Citing its sources, the leading media house ‘Indian Express’ reported that the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) informed all the police Commissionerate, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the state to provide ‘Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect’.

The official communication was dated October 5. It also reported that the security was increased due to recent ‘imminent and probable’ threats to Shah Rukh. In the Y+ category, Shah Rukh will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The policemen would be stationed at Mannat, his Mumbai home.

This comes months after security was increased around Mannat after protests against Shah Rukh. In August, there were protests against celebrities who endorsed online gaming apps. In March this year, two men broke into Mannat premises by scaling the outer wall. The Mumbai Police had then said that the men were apprehended by the security guards.