SRK's 'Jawan' nominated for the ASTRA Awards 2024

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced their Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) nominations for 2024 and Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ received a nomination. The action film, which was released on September 7, has been nominated in the ‘Best International Feature’ category.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Creative Alliance dropped all of its ASTRA Awards 2024 nominations, collected from across the world. ‘Jawan’ joins ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Killer of the Flower Moon’, ‘John Wick’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’ and several other box office hits on the list.

‘Jawan’ got nominated in the best feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024 from India, along with ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (France), ‘Concrete Utopia’ (South Korea), ‘Fallen Leaves’ (Finland), ‘Perfect Days’ (Japan), ‘Radical’ (Mexico), ‘Society of the Snow’ (Spain), ‘The Taste of Things’ (France), ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ (Germany) and ‘The Zone of Interest’ (United Kingdom).

Reacting to the news, an ‘X’ user wrote, “Haters are going to hate, but Atlee’s victory makes the entire India proud! His latest film, ‘Jawan’ with SRK stands out as the only Indian film among the nominees for ‘Best International Feature Film’ in the Hollywood Creative Alliance Awards.” Another tweeted, “ ‘Jawan’ is making India proud.”

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ led the list of nominees for the ASTRA Awards 2024. Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ got 15 nods, while Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ received 14 nominations. Taylor Swift’s ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, which made history as the top-grossing concert film of all time, is vying for ‘Best Documentary Feature’.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’, based on American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, received seven nominations, including ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Director’ for Bradley and ‘Best Actress’ for Carey Mulligan.