SRK’s ‘Jawan’ just Rs 25 crore shy of beating Pathaan’s record

After two full weeks of release, ‘Jawan’ is still refusing to slip below two-digit hauls and with the weekend around the corner, it looks like the SRK-starrer will hold off for a few more days before dropping down to single digits. On day 14 of release, the film was estimated to have made Rs 10 crore across all languages in India, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’. This took the blockbuster’s domestic collection to Rs 518 crore.

‘Jawan’ debuted on September 7 to record-breaking numbers and continued setting new benchmarks across the next few days. It overtook Shah Rukh’s own ‘Pathaan’ on opening day, opening week and soon, it’ll surpass Pathaan’s lifetime net haul of Rs 543 crore as well and become the biggest Hindi-language hit of all time. ‘Jawan’ also passed the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore barriers in record time, indicating its steady popularity among the masses. It also set the records for the biggest single-day haul, making Rs 80 crore across India on its first Sunday.

Directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Jawan’ was also released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, which have grossed over Rs 50 crore combined. Globally, the movie passed the Rs 900 crore mark and recently made Rs 907 crore worldwide. Shah Rukh is now the only Bollywood star to have delivered two 100 million dollars-plus grossers in one calendar year.

SRK bounced back after a nearly five-year sabbatical with ‘Pathaan’, which turned Bollywood’s fortunes around after an uncertain couple of years. Its success was followed by a string of romantic drama hits such as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. This year has now delivered three of the biggest Hindi-language hits of all time, with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ currently sandwiched between ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.