SRK wants to choose characters ‘people would like me to play’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said after spending over three decades in the movies, his personal likes are ‘diminishing’ and he wants to choose characters ‘people would like me to play’.

The 57-year-old star, who is basking in the blockbuster success of his latest big-screen release, ‘Pathaan’, said with time, he has evolved as an actor.

“Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play. I have evolved as an actor, I think. My personal likes are diminishing,” Shah Rukh said in response to a fan’s question about his favourite genre during an #AskSRK session on ‘Twitter’.

When one of the users asked him about his routine during his break from the movies, Shah Rukh said: “I just sat at home and watched all the films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker.”

This year, he will also be seen in the Atlee-directed ‘Jawan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. Shah Rukh is in no mood to slow down and taking retirement from acting is out of the question.

“I will never retire from acting. I will have to be fired and maybe even then I will come back hotter,” he replied to a fan curious about his replacement as the biggest superstar of Bollywood after his retirement.

While he would continue acting, the actor said he gets ‘awkward seeing myself on screen’.

When asked about his reaction to bringing people of all colours from across the world together through his movies, Khan said people are always united and a good film just gives them a reason to show that unity.