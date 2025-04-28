SRK to make history with his first-ever appearance at Met Gala

As excitement builds for the coveted Met Gala on May 5, it has been confirmed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make history with his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala, organised at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in collaboration with none other than Sabyasachi, India’s most celebrated fashion designer.

The rumours of King Khan appeared at the Met Gala started after the fashion watchdog, ‘Diet Sabya’, hinted at the superstar attending the annual event early in April. However, on Sunday, the ‘Instagram’ account ‘confirmed’ that Shah Rukh will walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Met Gala 2025. The superstar will also make history by becoming the first-ever Indian actor to attend the Met Gala. Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, will also attend the event. They will be joined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh at the event.

Confirming Shah Rukh’s appearance at the Met Gala, Diet Sabya’s post read, “National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. ‘Twitter’ frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at ‘DietSabya’ can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK - India’s undisputed generational superstar - making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India’s biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or? Catch you on the carpet.”

The rumours of SRK attending the Met Gala were started by the same anonymous ‘Instagram’ account. Earlier, in April, they hinted at SRK attending the Met Gala as their post read, “Stop the presses!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft - the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation - are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut. And let’s be real, this is huge. Monumental, baby! We’re talking history in the making! This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet. Let the guessing games begin!”

This year, the theme of the Met Gala is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion’. The dress code for the evening is ‘Tailored for You’ and it will showcase how the guests interpret the evolution of Black menswear.