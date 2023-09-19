SRK to become only Indian actor to have two Rs 1,000-crore grossers in a year

Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. Within just 11 days of its release, the actioner has already crossed the Rs 800-crore mark worldwide, with an astonishing domestic gross of over Rs 530 crore, underscoring its potential to become one of the biggest successes in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, the tremendous success of ‘Jawan’ once again highlights why Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully known as the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’. The triumph of ‘Jawan’ comes months after he scripted history with the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Many, including SRK himself, were initially doubtful about ‘Pathaan’ since it marked his return as the lead after a five-year hiatus. However, the film ultimately achieved a global box office collection of Rs 1,055 crore, with an impressive India gross of Rs 657.5 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Now, as ‘Jawan’ gears up to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark globally, the Atlee directorial has firmly established itself as a box-office marvel. As the film continues to surge forward with great momentum, one can check out the various box office records that the SRK-starrer would have broken once it entered the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Though only two films have recorded a worldwide gross of over Rs 1,000 crore so far, Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’ (2016) and ‘Pathaan’ (2023), it took both films substantial time to hit the milestone. While ‘Pathaan’ entered the Rs 1,000-crore club on its 27th day of theatrical release, ‘Dangal’ took months to cross the mark and happened only after it was released in China. However, going by the current trend, ‘Jawan’ is likely to cross the milestone by the end of its third week of theatrical run.

Not only will ‘Jawan’ entering the Rs 1,000-crore club make Shah Rukh the only Indian artiste to have two Rs 1,000-crore grossers in a single year, but it’ll also make him the only Bollywood actor to have two Rs 1,000-crore grossers.