SRK stuns fans with his look in ‘King’

Finally, the day has arrived. On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film ‘King’, showcasing SRK’s striking look and marking their second collaboration after ‘Pathaan’.

Produced by ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and ‘Marflix Pictures’, ‘King’ is set to release in 2026 and promises to deliver a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before. Shah Rukh’s last film, ‘Jawan’ (2023), was a massive blockbuster and even earned him a National Film Award, adding yet another feather to his illustrious career.

Apart from Shah Rukh in the lead, ‘King’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, the film is expected to redefine style, charisma and thrills. It is said to be Anand’s most massy project yet, taking his signature action storytelling to an entirely new level.

Unveiled as a birthday gift for SRK fans, the teaser shows the man known to the world as King Khan taking on the titular role with merciless intensity. A man whose very name evokes not just fear but terror across continents, as he declares, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

Fans were quick to spot an Easter egg in the teaser - Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His unique silver-haired look, signature ear accessories and stylish, edgy persona are unlike anything audiences have seen before. The teaser promises a fresh, thrilling and psychological take on Shah Rukh’s screen presence, a new SRK experience that blends intensity, style and action in a way only the king can deliver.