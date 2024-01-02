SRK starrer 'Dunki' nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

Even as director Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ continues to dominate the domestic market, director Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama ‘Dunki’ remained resilient despite mixed reviews. The movie continued to record respectable daily box office figures, even on weekdays, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan’s influence in the domestic market.

On its 12th day in theatres, coinciding with the New Year, ‘Dunki’ generated about Rs 9.25 crore net in India. Although this figure is notably lower than SRK’s previous film ‘Jawan’, which earned Rs 16.25 crore on its second Monday, it surpasses his first blockbuster of the year, ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 8.55 crore), which ultimately grossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

On Monday, the comedy-drama witnessed an overall occupancy of 30.80 percent in the Hindi market. Initially, during the morning shows, the movie recorded a mere 12.04 percent occupancy within the Hindi market. However, as the day unfolded, the percentages consistently increased, rising to 34.14 during the afternoon shows and reaching 46.26 during the evening shows. The percentage, however, dipped slightly during the night screenings and stood at 30.74.

On Sunday, ‘Dunki’ had minted Rs 11.5 crore in the domestic market. According to the production house ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 380.60 crore.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar in key roles, the film revolves around the illegal immigration technique of donkey flight.