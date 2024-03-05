SRK slammed for disrespecting Ram Charan

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were an extravagant affair attended by global icons, including pop star Rihanna, business tycoons and heads of state from around the world and cinema legends Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The three-day prenuptial bash, held four months before the actual ceremony, witnessed some scenes that one would not have expected to watch even on the big screen, with the best example being that of the union of the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - for a dance performance.

However, two days after the event concluded, SRK found himself amid controversy over a comment he made about ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan on the first day of the ceremony, as he was dancing with Salman and Aamir. Many have since then criticised his remarks, alleging racial undertones. Charan’s makeup artist Zeba Hassan also took to her ‘Instagram’ stories to express disappointment towards Shah Rukh Khan.

The incident occurred when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir attempted to master the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song’s hook step on stage but struggled. SRK, seeking help, called out to Ram Charan, who appeared in the original song with NTR Jr in the movie ‘RRR’, but his choice of words, “Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu?” stirred controversy.

Sharing the video on her ‘Instagram’ stories, Zeba Hassan noted in an ‘Instagram’ story more than 24 hours old, “I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like Ram Charan.”

Hassan further stated on ‘Instagram’ and claimed that South Indian artists are not appreciated or given due respect.