SRK sir is a very inclusive person, says Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has a special connection with Shah Rukh Khan and is also the best friend of his daughter Suhana Khan. The ‘Dream Girl 2’ star has often been spotted spending time with Shah Rukh’s sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, as well.

Recently, on a chat show, Ananya was asked, whenever she went on playdates, how she would feel about that. Ananya said, “I think he’s just the kind of person who never lets us feel like that. I don’t think he lets anyone feel like that. He always makes the person in front of him feel like the ‘badshah’, actually. He has this amazing quality about him. We didn’t realise it until much later, but SRK sir is a very inclusive person.”

“There was this year that KKR won the first-ever IPL cup and he was like, ‘It’s because of you three (Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya) and you are my luck charms and will always be with me’. So, he makes us always feel so, so, so special. So, I don’t think when we were younger, we realised it or it even hit us,” Ananya added.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has many interesting projects in her kitty. She is all set to feature in the series ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. It revolves around the story of a billionaire fashionista who, after a scandalous controversy, is disowned by her wealthy family and navigates life independently.

Ananya will also be seen in projects like ‘Control’, ‘Battle Thy Seeds’, ‘Darbadar’, ‘Shankara’, ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’ and ‘Run For Young’.