SRK ranks first in IMDb’s list of 10 most popular Indian stars

‘IMDb’ recently announced the ‘Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023’, a unique list that is determined based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to ‘IMDb’ worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘IMDb No. 1 Indian star of 2023’, appeared in two blockbusters (‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’), generating unrivaled, worldwide fan interest this year.

Alia Bhatt ranked number two for the second year in a row, starring in two big releases in 2023, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Heart of Stone’. She also made her ‘Met Gala’ debut earlier this year, while her 2022 film ‘RRR’ went on to win an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for ‘Best Original Song’.

Thanking her fans, Alia said, “ ‘IMDb’ is the true representation of the audiences’ choices. I’ve always believed that they are the real kings and queens and nothing is beyond them. I thank my audience for bringing me to the position that I am in. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard and bringing more inspiring stories and characters on screen.”

While Deepika Padukone came third on the list, Wamiqa Gabbi ranked number 4. Reflecting on her inclusion on the definitive ‘IMDb Top 10’ list for the first time, she said, “This is my debut on the ‘IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars’ list and I am delighted! The fact that ‘IMDb’ represents the sentiment of the global audience makes this even more special for me. From Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller ‘Khufiya’ and Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama ‘Jubilee’, to the heartwarming web series ‘Modern Love Chennai’ and as well as the Punjabi film ‘Kali Jotta’, I’ve had a busy year working across genres and languages and it makes me happy and grateful that my fans have appreciated that. I look forward to working with the same dedication on my upcoming projects and returning the love showered upon me.”

After Gabbi, other celebrities who ranked serial-wise are Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi.