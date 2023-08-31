SRK promises action and drama in the ‘Jawan’ trailer

New Delhi: The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions and powerful dialogues. The trailer comes days ahead of the Atlee directorial’s release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

“Of Justice and a jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son and a lot of fun! Ready, ahhh! Jawan’s trailer is out now! ‘Jawan’ is releasing worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Shah Rukh posted on ‘X’.

The trailer opens with shots of a wounded person floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe.

“Ek raja tha, ek ke baad ek jung harta gaya. Bhookha, pyaasa ghum raha jungle me. Bohat gusse me tha,” Shah Rukh’s character says in the background. The next moment sees him taking commuters on a metro train hostage, along with his team, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureshi.

In one of the crackliest scenes, a voice from a handheld transceiver asks the actor, “What do you want?”, to which he replies, “Chahiye to Alia Bhatt.” And these are just the opening moments of the trailer, which offers a lot more to the fans than the previous prevue, unveiled by the team in July.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a moustache. The variety of looks has inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh’s vigilante character, but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes. The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the ‘fourth largest weapons dealer in the world’.

The trailer then takes a grim turn as it showcases plenty of gore, violence and bloodbath.