SRK & Kajol unveil DDLJ statue in London

Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ epic blockbuster, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, at London’s Leicester Square on Thursday. The bronze statue of them is iconic because it is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue at Leicester Square, as it joined cult characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington and ‘Singin' in the Rain’, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

The bronze statue depicts a moment from the longest-running Hindi film of all time, Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ, with Raj and Simran in an iconic pose from the film! This moment celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide.

“To be honest, I had no idea DDLJ would become this phenomenon! I’m very fortunate to have been part of a cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for,” said Shah Rukh.

He also highlighted how London played a crucial role in their stardom, too. “It’s very personal for both Kajol and me and for the Indian film industry. London is quite responsible for our stardom in a way because we were doing well in our country, like other actors, but I think we started doing a lot better overseas and what was known as overseas principally at that time, the biggest market was the UK. It started off as a set of youngsters making DDLJ, with Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar as assistant director then. It was a fun trip of 30-40 days and we made it very fast, especially in Switzerland and England… quite a free-wheeling shooting, handheld, especially here in Leicester Square. We didn’t even tell anyone we did a quick scene and got away with it. I think it’s a moment of pride for Indian cinema and rightly so for this to happen in the UK, which started off the trend of Indian film being recognised the world over,” said the Badshah of Bollywood.

The location of the statue couldn’t be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknownst to one another, before setting off on their European adventure. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue Cinema and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

Kajol said that the film is now a part of the Guinness World Records. “I don’t think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad,” she said.

When asked about how the statue will make Indians and South Asians proud not only in the UK but also across the world, Kajol said, “I think for all Indians who stay in the UK or come here, it might become a moment to go see the statue, to recognise their nostalgia for the film and there is also a familiarity and there is also a massive pull towards it. So, I’m hoping that everyone feels that touch of home when they see us here in Leicester Square.”

Since its release, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even former US President Barack Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.