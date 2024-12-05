SRK is no longer just a human being: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who was the popular voice behind several iconic songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the 1990s-2000s, recently opened up about the reason behind not being his voice anymore. The singer also revealed if the two still hold grudges against each other.

In a conversation with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said his issues with the superstar began after he felt he was not being credited properly for his work. Explaining why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh, Abhijeet said, “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, ‘Enough is enough’. I wasn’t singing for him (Shah Rukh). I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone - like a tea vendor who serves tea on set - but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, ‘Why should I be your voice?’”

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan ever tried to reconcile after their rift, Abhijeet Bhattacharya replied, “It’s not that my relationship with SRK is broken, but he is now such a huge star that he is no longer just a human being. Even he probably doesn’t realise the level he has reached. So why should I expect anything from him? I’m still the same person I was. I am growing in my own way. I’m five to six years older than him. He’s over 60 and I’m also in my 60s. There was no need for anyone to apologise. Both of us have egos. Our birthdays are just a day apart; we are both Scorpios. But I’m the bigger Scorpio. I don’t need him or his support.”