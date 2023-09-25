SRK first Indian actor to have two entries in the Rs 1,000 crore club in 2023

After surpassing his own record with ‘Jawan’ overtaking the box office collection of ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Indian actor to have two entries in the Rs 1,000 crore club in the same year. According to early estimates by industry tracker ‘Sachnilk’, ‘Jawan’ successfully crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore mark globally on Sunday.

On its 18th day, the film earned Rs 15 crore in India, net for all languages, bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 560.83 crore. ‘Jawan’ maintained a 33.64 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Notably, the film continues to perform strongly in Tamil-speaking regions even after 18 days of release, with a 46.92 percent Tamil occupancy on Sunday and a 24.86 percent Telugu occupancy.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala commended Shah Rukh Khan for achieving this milestone and wrote, “SRK will become the first Indian movie star to have two entries in the 1,000-crore club! He achieved that remarkable feat in the same calendar year, 2023.”