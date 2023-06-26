SRK feels proud of his achievement to entertain people for 31 years

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry on Sunday, said that being able to entertain several people lots of times is his ‘proudest achievement’.

Known as King Khan of Bollywood, the 57-year-old star started his acting journey with TV serials such as ‘Fauji’ and ‘Circus’ before making his feature film debut with Raj Kanwar’s ‘Deewana’. Also starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, the romantic drama was released on June 25, 1992.

Shah Rukh, who in January made a spectacular return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years with the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, conducted a Q&A session #AskSRK with fans and followers on ‘Twitter’ to mark yet another year in the movies.

“Wow, I just realised it’s been 31 years to the day when ‘Deewana’ hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride, mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK?” he tweeted.

When a social media user asked what his ‘proudest achievement’ was in these 31 years, the actor wrote back: “Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it.”

‘Working with Divya ji’ was the one thing he will never forget from the set of ‘Deewana’.