SRK credits Siddharth Anand for creating 'fun' action film Pathaan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the blockbuster success of ‘Pathaan’ and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a ‘fun, good-looking and technically forward’ action film.

The ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) project, which was released on January 25, is inching closer to Rs 900 crore mark at the global box office.

Shah Rukh credited Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the film’s record-breaking success at the box office.

“I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes,” the superstar said in a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF.

He added, “It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I think it’s cinematic, which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.”

‘Pathaan’, a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group ‘Outfit X’ from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Fans of Shah Rukh are still queuing up outside cinema halls to watch the action spectacle.

“I think ‘Pathaan’ is fun. It’s happy, good looking and technically quite forward with lovely locations, songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!” he said.

‘Pathaan’, which marks Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRF’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and ‘War’, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).