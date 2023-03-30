SRK, Big B make it to ‘The Most Powerful Indians 2023’ list

Bollywood celebrities are brushing shoulders with astute politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others in the ‘IE100 - The Most Powerful Indians 2023’ list. Among them are Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the screen after four years with ‘Pathaan’, is on rank 50.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ranked 87 on the list. He had a packed 2022 with films like this ‘Jhund’, ‘Uunchai’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’, becoming one of the few actors to have consecutive film releases post-pandemic.

On rank 95 is SS Rajamouli, who is riding high on the success of ‘RRR’. The film made history by bagging the Oscar for the best song, for its pulsating ‘Naatu Naatu’ number in March.

Deepika Padukone, who ranked 97, made a glorious return to the big screen with ‘Pathaan’. The spy actioner, which featured her as a Pakistani agent, earned the actor rave reviews and also gave her a much-needed big Bollywood hit.

Rank 99 was earned by none other than Alia Bhatt. For her, 2022 was magical, with consecutive film releases, marriage, a baby and a Hollywood project.

Ranked at 100 is Ranveer Singh. Post-pandemic, he had three diverse releases: the cricket drama ‘83’, where he played World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev; the 2022 comedy-drama ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the Rohit Shetty comedy film ‘Cirkus’. In 2023, the actor hopes to reconsolidate his position as he returns to the big screen with Karan Johar’s romantic-comedy-drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.