SRK asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a film like ‘Pushpa’ for him

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback after his 4-year hiatus by treating his fans with successful films like ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’. During a recent award show, the superstar recalled the ‘tough time’ he faced while shooting for ‘Jawan’, seemingly referring to his son Aryan Khan’s arrest.

While bagging the trophy of ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for his performance in ‘Jawan’ at the event, the actor gave a winning speech. “Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So, I want to thank Gauri Khan. She may be the only wife who’s spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time making ‘Jawan’ (referring to the Aryan Khan case),” he said.

Shah Rukh also requested ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to get him a South movie similar to Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The movie was a huge hit when it came out in 2021.