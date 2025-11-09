Srikant Tiwari embodies every common man, says Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee said he personally loves essaying Srikant Tiwari, the spy character of the fan-favourite series ‘The Family Man’, as he believes the role is an amalgamation of everything human.

Bajpayee will be back as Tiwari in the show’s upcoming third season, which will see the intelligence agent turn fugitive as he goes on the run with his family, hunted by both formidable new enemies and his own agency, while racing against time to avert a looming national crisis.

At the trailer launch event, Bajpayee said Srikant is a deeply human character, someone with both strengths and flaws, just like any ordinary person.

“I personally love playing this character, also because it has everything about a human being. All the faults, all the advantages and disadvantages of every human being. That is the reason the audience likes him. He looks like everyone's father, husband, friend, companion and colleague. I think Srikant Tiwari is also any guy who is travelling in the metro here or any guy who is going in the car in the traffic, that's the biggest strength of the character,” Bajpayee told reporters.

The actor had a busy year with three back-to-back projects, all belonging to different genres - surrealist drama ‘The Fable’, followed by crime comedy ‘Inspector Zende’ and now the third season of ‘The Family Man’.

The 56-year-old actor said variety is the fuel of his career. “That’s what I am passionate about. That’s what gives me a kick, just being an actor when you can do or dabble with different genres and try to excel in everything that you are doing and with different directors who have very different opinions about cinema and direction. It’s a challenge for an actor to fit into all of these interpretations and opinions and come out feeling happy that you've given your best and you've done well,” Bajpayee said.

The show’s new season introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as the villains Rukma and Meera, respectively.

The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-created series also brings back its ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag.