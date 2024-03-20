SRFTI hosting week-long event to celebrate restored films

Kolkata: A week-long event, organised by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI), is being held here to highlight the importance of film archiving, curation and restoration in the global context.

The event titled ARCUREA - a portmanteau for 'archiving, curation, restoration, et al' - will showcase fully restored Indian classics by famed directors, giving a sneak view into their craft of storytelling through films, the organising committee said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

ARCUREA, a multi-pronged academic engagement with cinema, includes an international colloquium on film archiving and restoration, a cinema curation workshop with a focus on Indian cinema for students, a festival of restored films by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) and special screenings of films from curated packages will be part of the schedule along with exhibitions on film-memorabilia, live performances and the inaugural P K Nair Commemoration lecture.

The Pramod Pati Cinema Art and Technology Museum, which showcases analogue filmmaking equipment and memorabilia, illustrating technological advancements, will also be inaugurated at the event, being held at the SRFTI campus.

The 2024 edition of ARCUREA promises an enriching experience for budding filmmakers, film buffs and aficionados alike marking a celebration of cinema's power to "transport, educate and inspire".

Dr Sudhir Kakar will deliver the 1st P K Nair Commemoration lecture in the honour of Nair, the film archivist and film scholar, who was the founder-director of the NFAI.

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, known for "Sweet Bean", "Still the Water" and "Suzaku", will be the guest of honour on March 22, the last day of ARCUREA.

The gala also organised online sessions with acclaimed filmmakers Asghar Farhadi and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.