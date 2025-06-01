‘Squid Game’ S3 Trailer: Netflix teases twisted games, traitors & a tortured Gi Hun

The ‘Squid Game’ season 3 trailer has arrived and fans are already scared to tune into the final season after it teased a brutal faceoff between the Front Man and Gi Hun. Still haunted by the death of his friend Jung Bae, who died in season 2, Player 456 keeps asking, “Why did you let me live?” only to be met with an even more irritating, sly smile. Now, the survivors from season 2 face deadlier new games - ‘Netflix’ even confirmed the return of the fear of heights, a thrill missing last season. Im Si Wan’s role will likely steal the most screen time, with his unborn baby set to be the game changer. Characters who didn’t get much screen time before, like Seon Nyeo, will have bigger roles, while favourites like Hyun Ju and Jang Geum Ja are coming back with more depth.

The first scene in the trailer shows a new take on the famous game ‘Red Light, Green Light’. Next, we see the main character, Gi Hun, confronting the guards, demanding to know why they kept him alive. He repeats, “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive?” before coming face to face with the Front Man (Lee Byung Hun). “Player 456, do you still have faith in people?” Lee asks. One detail that stands out is the giant creepy doll from the first two seasons, Young Hee, who’s still around but seems to play a different role this time. The trailer also hints at the return of the old ‘Tug of War’ game from season 1, though the rules look a bit twisted this time. A brutal showdown takes place in the same children’s room as teased in the posters, its walls marked by paintings that look like they were drawn by a kid, hinting that the baby born in hell has finally arrived to test how low humanity can sink. One of the biggest moments teased: Gi Hun sitting down for a talk with the Front Man.

“I thought that that was an adequate moment to put a stop and give (Gi-hun) a little bit of closure along *his) long story arc,” Director Hwang Dong Hyuk told ‘Variety’ earlier, suggesting that season 2’s ending was meant to give some closure to Gi-hun’s long journey, but also left him feeling a huge weight of guilt and failure. “In the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him, how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold.”

‘Squid Game’ season 3 will be released on ‘Netflix’ on June 27, 2025.