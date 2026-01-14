'Squid Game' creator's new Netflix series 'The Dealer' to star Jung So-min

New Delhi: ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is producing a new ‘Netflix’ series ‘The Dealer’, which will feature ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star Jung So-min as a casino dealer.

The streamer confirmed the production of the show and unveiled the lead cast on Tuesday. The show also features Lee Soo-hyuk of ‘Doom at Your Service’ fame, ‘Family Matters’ star Ryoo Seung-bum and Ryu Kyung-soo of ‘Our Unwritten Souls’ fame.

In the crime drama series, the ‘Love Next Door’ star plays Jung Geonhwa, an exceptionally adept and seasoned dealer who has lived a life far removed from the vices of the casino floor. Geonhwa finds her life upended when a housing scam derails her newlywed plans. Forced into the underworld she’s avoided, she unleashes the full extent of her powers to the test, as per the official logline.

Seung-bum plays Hwang Chisu, a gambling addict who joins Geonhwa’s dangerous plan. Soo-hyuk stars as Jo Jun, a casino player who dominates the casino tables. Kyung-soo plays Choi Wooseung, a detective and Geonhwa’s fiancé.

‘The Dealer’ marks the directorial debut of Choi Young-hwan, the acclaimed cinematographer behind hits such as ‘Smugglers’, ‘Veteran’, ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ and ‘The Thieves’. Alongside him, ‘Firstman Studio’, the production company behind the global phenomenon ‘Squid Game’ is on board, with ‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk joining as producer to complete an exceptional veteran team.