Sport has taught me so much as an actor: Saiyami Kher

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher attributes her persistent approach to acting to her disciplined background as a sportsperson.

Saiyami, an avid cricket enthusiast who has actively engaged in various sports such as badminton, sprinting and tennis, said, “Being a sportsperson instilled discipline in me from a young age, a quality that has proven invaluable in my journey as an actor.”

“Sport has taught me so much as an actor. Most importantly, accept failure, go back and work harder. Discipline is the bedrock of any athlete’s success and that has helped me in a big way with my acting,” she added.

The ‘Ghoomer’ star emphasised that her sporting endeavours have nurtured her ability to remain focused, committed and persistent.

As a cricketer and sports enthusiast, Saiyami Kher understands the essence of discipline, a quality she believes is indispensable for any actor.

“Discipline is not just about training on the field. It extends to every aspect of being an actor,” she added.