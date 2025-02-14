Spend Valentine's Day by binge-watching these rom-com gems

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so everyone will be streaming classic titles like ‘The Notebook’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Love Jones’ or ‘Notting Hill’ all weekend long.

From the hilarious wedding chaos of ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ to a modern-day love story ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ and experiencing six unique but universal anthologies about different forms of love in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and much more, this Valentine’s Day, binge-watch the best romantic or rom-com content on ‘Prime Video’.

Unexpected romantic movies & TV shows

• Red, White & Royal Blue

• You’re Cordially Invited

• Silver Linings Playbook

• When Harry Met Sally

• Melting Me Softly

• Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

• Call Me Bae

• Bandish Bandits (Seasons 1 and 2)

• Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

• The Summer I Turned Pretty (Seasons 1 and 2)

• Modern Love Mumbai