South Korean actor Park Min Jae passes away at 32

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, who gained widespread attention with his role in the television series ‘Idol: The Coup’ (2021), has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 32. While his agency ‘Big Title’ confirmed the tragic news of his passing, Korean media outlets, as reported by a leading Indian media house, revealed that the actor died on November 29 while in China.

“Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of ‘Big Title’. May he rest in peace,” ‘Big Title’ said in an official statement while ‘Soompi’, an English online media covering Korean pop culture, reported.

Announcing the news on ‘Instagram’, Jae’s younger brother Pak Zae Hyung also invited friends, fans and colleagues to attend a memorial service in his honour. “Our beloved brother has gone to rest peacefully. We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off,” he noted.

Park Min Jae, who was on the brink of mainstream stardom, appeared in notable South Korean television series such as ‘Little Women’ (2022), ‘Numbers’ (2023) and ‘Korea-Khitan War’ (2023). His final appearance was in the web drama ‘Snap and Spark’.